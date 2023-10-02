Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$11.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.02.

BIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.74 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.92.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8696629 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

