Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

