Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.64. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $763.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

