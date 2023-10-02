Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

