Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Black Hills worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $50.59 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

