Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) versus SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Head-To-Head Review

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 16.09% 10.59% 4.86% SeaChange International -27.84% 2.91% 2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 5 0 0 2.00 SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Black Knight and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.92%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and SeaChange International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.52 billion 7.81 $452.50 million $1.56 48.56 SeaChange International $32.76 million 0.36 -$11.40 million ($3.68) -1.24

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight beats SeaChange International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

(Get Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioural models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.