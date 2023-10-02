Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.38.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

