BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
V stock opened at $230.01 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
