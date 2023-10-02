BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

V stock opened at $230.01 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

