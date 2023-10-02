BMO Capital Markets Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $45.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.34 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 430,131 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 52.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 389,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 352.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 566,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

