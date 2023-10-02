BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $804.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.47.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 93,803 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 359,468 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

