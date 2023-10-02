Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Brink’s stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

