British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 448 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 414 ($5.06).

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.95) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,509,343. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON:BLND opened at GBX 319.60 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 345.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

