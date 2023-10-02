Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $158.69

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.69.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of BNTX opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $188.99.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
