Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $15.10

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance
Shares of ELAN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
