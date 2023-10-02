Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $248.60

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,730,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,871,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $237.65 on Friday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

