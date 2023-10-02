Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $14.67

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

