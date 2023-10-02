Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.30 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

BMBL stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Bumble has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

