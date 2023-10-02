Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 73,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $131.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,452 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

