CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,052,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 2,647,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.8 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.29.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
