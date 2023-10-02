CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,052,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 2,647,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.8 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.

