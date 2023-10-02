Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.71 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.