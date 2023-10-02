Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

CATY stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,549 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 34,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,587,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,520,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

