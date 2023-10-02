Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

