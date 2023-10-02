Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 91.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

