Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $48.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

CQP opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

