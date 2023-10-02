Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) versus Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Head to Head Comparison

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cosmos Group and Chesswood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesswood Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Chesswood Group has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 107.00%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

This table compares Cosmos Group and Chesswood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -92.51% Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and Chesswood Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.17 -$104.12 million ($0.08) -0.09 Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 5.63

Chesswood Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesswood Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesswood Group beats Cosmos Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

