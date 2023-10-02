Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $142.49 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.