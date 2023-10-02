China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,404,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 1,812,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.