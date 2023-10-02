Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CB opened at $208.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $181.23 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

