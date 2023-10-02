Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.