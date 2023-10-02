Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $53.71 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

