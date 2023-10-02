Citigroup Begins Coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

