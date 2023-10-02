Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

