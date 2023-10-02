Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $605.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

