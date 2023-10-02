Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

