Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COGT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $15.68.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Biosciences
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.