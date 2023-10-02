Comparing Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) & Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL)

Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coronado Global Resources and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $218.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 26.73% 62.51% 39.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coronado Global Resources and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources $4.10 billion 0.96 $1.45 billion $56.81 4.57

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

