Comparing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -17.68% -17.40% -13.74% ZW Data Action Technologies -35.67% -77.99% -49.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and ZW Data Action Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 0.84 -$291.13 million ($1.00) -4.45 ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.25 -$9.79 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dada Nexus and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 1 0 2.50 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 179.38%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.