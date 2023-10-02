Comparing Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) & Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunocore and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 1 12 0 2.92 Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

Immunocore presently has a consensus price target of $71.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $101.58, suggesting a potential upside of 49.22%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Immunocore.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $173.59 million 14.63 -$50.99 million ($1.29) -40.23 Bio-Techne $1.14 billion 9.48 $285.26 million $1.76 38.62

This table compares Immunocore and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -27.72% -17.97% -11.54% Bio-Techne 25.10% 15.47% 11.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Immunocore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Immunocore has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Immunocore on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

