Comparing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -128.63% -106.99% -33.60% Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -36.46% -31.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50 Revolution Medicines 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 553.85%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $35.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $27.15 million 28.56 -$165.46 million ($0.53) -1.47 Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 85.41 -$248.71 million ($3.14) -8.82

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; co-development collaboration agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a tri-complex inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and KRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

