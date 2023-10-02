Comparing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) & Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $24,369.48 billion 0.00 $3.25 billion $6.34 4.18 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S..

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 15.90% 8.61% 0.68% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shinhan Financial Group and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shinhan Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Akbank T.A.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Akbank T.A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.