ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.