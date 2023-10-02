Contrasting FiscalNote (NOTE) & Its Competitors

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.90 FiscalNote Competitors $2.95 billion $3.51 million 3.28

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FiscalNote’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% FiscalNote Competitors -34.75% -173.27% -9.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FiscalNote and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote Competitors 765 4792 9525 204 2.60

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.18%. Given FiscalNote’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

FiscalNote rivals beat FiscalNote on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.