Contrasting Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $4.93 billion 4.66 $832.14 million $0.75 25.25 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million N/A $113.66 million $0.42 29.31

Analyst Ratings

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Epiroc AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Epiroc AB (publ) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 2 6 1 0 1.89 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Epiroc AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 16.92% 27.74% 14.56% Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 16.42% 9.28% 6.03%

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment also offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides rock drilling tools and hydraulic attachments that are used primarily for drilling, deconstruction, recycling, and rock excavation. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

