Contrasting Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatsen and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yatsen and Safety Shot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $537.34 million 0.73 -$118.22 million ($0.08) -12.50 Safety Shot $6.20 million 6.62 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.72

Safety Shot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Shot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -8.98% -6.25% -5.05% Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Volatility and Risk

Yatsen has a beta of -2.5, indicating that its share price is 350% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yatsen beats Safety Shot on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.