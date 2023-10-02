Contrasting Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) and ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) and ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Samsonite International and ASICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsonite International 12.08% 32.97% 8.02% ASICS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of ASICS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsonite International $2.88 billion 1.71 $312.70 million $1.43 11.90 ASICS N/A N/A N/A $172.46 0.20

This table compares Samsonite International and ASICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Samsonite International has higher revenue and earnings than ASICS. ASICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsonite International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Samsonite International and ASICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsonite International 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsonite International currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.48%. Given Samsonite International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsonite International is more favorable than ASICS.

Summary

Samsonite International beats ASICS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The company sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. Samsonite International S.A. was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online. ASICS Corporation was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

