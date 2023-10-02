Critical Review: Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $16.10 million N/A $4.71 million $1.56 7.00 Capital Bancorp $167.14 million 1.60 $41.80 million $2.59 7.39

Analyst Recommendations

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 26.99% N/A N/A Capital Bancorp 19.19% 16.33% 1.73%

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.