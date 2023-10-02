Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 634.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $228.46 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

