Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Cutera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cutera

Cutera Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cutera

In other news, CFO Stuart Drummond bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor C. Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cutera by 43.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.