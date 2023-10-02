CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Director Sells $249,641.28 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $649,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

