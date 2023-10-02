DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,751 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 58,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

