DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

USB opened at $33.06 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

